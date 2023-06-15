Belfast man admits harassing Noah Donohoe’s mother

North Belfast man William Millar Logue entered a guilty plea to the charge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court ordered that a second charge, of persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network, be withdrawn.

Millar Logue, of Northwood Parade, previously appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in January on the charges connected to an alleged six-month campaign against Fiona Donohoe.

Her 14-year-old son, Noah, was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing on a bicycle trip across the city to meet up with friends.

Millar Logue, who lives only a street away from where Noah’s body was discovered, was yesterday remanded on continuing bail to appear again on August 2.

The case was adjourned pending reports.

Fiona Donohoe

A previous court heard the alleged offending took place on dates between June 19 and December 11, 2021.

Ms Donohoe is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

A pre-inquest review hearing in Belfast yesterday heard that further work is needed before a date can be set for an inquest into Noah’s death.

A lawyer said the Donohoe family wanted all issues around the disclosure of police material in the case settled before the inquest took place.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place last year but was then delayed after a ruling from Coroner Joe McCrisken that it should proceed with a jury, following an application from Noah’s mother.

At a brief pre-inquest review at Laganside Courthouse yesterday, Declan Quinn, for the coroner, said he had reached out to legal representatives of both the Donohoe family and the PSNI in advance of the hearing.

He added: “The focus of the next of kin is on settling all disclosure issues in advance of any hearing date.”

Noah Donohoe

Mr Quinn told the hearing that the family had sought clarity on two tranches of CCTV.

He said the police would share one tranche with the family but that communication was continuing over the second and it may require a court ruling.

He added: “Work has been ongoing, but further work is required before a finalised inquest date can be set.”