Belfast man admits smuggling cocaine

Liam Dewar, who admitted conspiring with a murder victim to smuggle three kilos of cocaine over the border.

Liam Dewar was due to go on trial at Craigavon Crown Court next week but defence counsel Peter Coiley asked for two of the three charges to be put to the 26-year-old again on Friday.

Appearing from the offices of Trevor Smyth & Co. Dewar entered guilty pleas to conspiring with murder victim Warren Crossan to import cocaine and to possession of the Class A drug with intent to supply on 8 November 2019.

A further offence of simple possession of cocaine was left on the books.

None of the facts were opened but previous courts had heard how Dewar, formerly from Rodney Parade in Belfast, was arrested when police stopped a van he was driving on the A1 near to Hillsborough.

An initial search found nothing and the van was locked into Creighton’s Garage for the weekend while Dewar was freed on police bail.

PSNI officers did not find the drugs hidden inside and were about to hand the van back when a gang tried unsuccessfully to remove it from the garage leading suspicious detectives to have another look.

The new search uncovered three kilos of cocaine worth £180,000 under the floor behind the drivers seat in the Citroen Berlingo van.

Dewer’s phone was also seized and triaged by police, it showed numerous text exchanges between him and Warren Crossan along with a photograph of £15,000 in cash.

During interview, Dewer claimed he had traveled to Dublin to hand over money for the payment of damages to a vehicle but he denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

He further claimed that he had taken the picture of the cash as he had never seen that amount of money before before giving it to an unknown man in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Crossan (28) was arrested and charged in relation to the seizure and had been on bail when he was gunned down close to his home on Rodney Parade in west Belfast on 25 June.

To date, no one has been charged with his murder.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC said given the pleas “clearly a pre-sentence report will be necessary”, freeing Dewar on bail, he ordered a probation report and adjourned passing sentence until 19 February.