Belfast man allegedly exposed himself and tried to urinate out of flat window, court hears

A Belfast man allegedly exposed himself and tried to urinate out of his flat window, a court heard yesterday.

Police claimed Neill McGreevy was involved in a "nasty" incident with shouting and swearing at the apartments where other vulnerable adults live.

The 27-year-old, of Eglantine Avenue, faces charges of disorderly behaviour and exposing his genitals with intent to cause alarm.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard others reported he had been verbally abusive at his accommodation on Sunday evening. PSNI officers spoke to him, but were unable to gain access to the building.

A constable said: "Police left and then received further reports that the defendant had exposed his genitals and tried to urinate from the window, causing members of the public distress."

McGreevy was later located and arrested.

Two potential witnesses gave statements about what happened, the court heard.

Opposing bail, the constable claimed it was linked to an earlier episode where a co-accused was smashing bottles in the street.

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford said McGreevy suffers from a low IQ.

Bail was granted for the accused to live at an alternative address approved by police.