Belfast man allegedly kicked pregnant teenage girlfriend and screamed ‘I don’t want the wain’

A man allegedly kicked his pregnant teenage girlfriend in the stomach and shouted “I don’t want the wain”, the High Court heard today.

Scott McElwee was also accused of knocking her out before jumping out of a window at his east Belfast flat in a bid to evade police.

The 26-year-old, with an address at The Mount, denies charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a similar attempted assault in connection with the incident last month.

Refusing McElwee’s application for bail, a judge said the allegations form part of an apparent pattern of taking out his own “inadequacies” on young women.

Police arrived at the scene on September 26 as the 18-year-old woman was being treated by an ambulance crew.

Prosecution counsel said she claimed McElwee - her short-term partner at the time - had kicked her on the shin and punched her to the chest, rendering her unconscious.

When officers entered his flat the accused fled through a window, the court heard, but was located hiding in a nearby garden.

In a statement to police the woman disclosed at the time she was five weeks pregnant with McElwee’s child.

“She further alleged… that during the assault he kicked her in the stomach and shouted ‘I don’t want the wain’,” the Crown lawyer disclosed.

During interviews McElwee denied using any violence and said that he had panicked when police arrived.

He claimed everyone at the property apart from himself had been on a cocktail of drink and drugs.

Although the alleged victim has since withdrawn her statement of complaint, the prosecution contended that McElwee poses a danger to women.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty insisted his client should be released in circumstances where there may no longer be any evidence against him.

“We are in a situation where the prosecution case seems to have essentially disappeared,” he argued.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Humphreys cited the risk that McElwee could “wantonly inflict violence” on women.

The judge held: “He doesn’t just represent a threat to the injured party, he represents a threat to all females, in my opinion.”