Belfast man avoids jail over attempted drug deal

A 24-year-old north Belfast man who admitted possessing the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply was given “a chance” and freed when his 18-month sentence was suspended for two years.

Judge Donna McColgan QC told Eamon Foster from Jamaica Road, had he contested the single charge she would have passed a sentence in the region of two years.

No details surround the case were outlined during the short Belfast Crown Court hearing today, save that Foster had played a “limited function” in the supply chain by simply collecting and delivering a rucksack.

Judge McColgan said in defence submissions it was said Foster received no direct payment for his involvement, and the only benefit to him was to wipe off part of a drug debt run up because of his own addiction.

Defence Counsel Luke Curran had also urged the court to take into account Foster’s guilty plea and co-operation before the court, had exhibited genuine remorse, and the added hardship any period of custody would have during the current pandemic.

Judge McColgan said in view of all of the submissions and the fact this was Foster’s first offence involving supply, she was prepared to give him a chance and to suspend his jail sentence.