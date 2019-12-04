Belfast man avoids prison after biting and head-butting police officer

A Belfast man who bit and head-butted a police officer has avoided jail.

Shane James Murphy received a four-month suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for carrying out the attack earlier this year.

The 31-year-old, of Benburb Street, was convicted of assault on police and resisting a constable.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he was arrested following a domestic incident on September 13.

A prosecution lawyer said Murphy head-butted the policeman after being brought into custody.

As he was being restrained on the ground he then bit the officer in the hand area.

When he was told to stop he responded by biting harder, the court heard.

The injured policeman sustained swelling and heavy bruising to his face.

A defence solicitor argued that Murphy has kept out of trouble and entered guilty pleas at an early stage.

Imposing four months imprisonment, District Judge Fiona Bagnall suspended the term for 18 months.

She also ordered Murphy to pay £150 compensation to the victim.