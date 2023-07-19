Belfast man awaiting sentence for IRA membership has bid to vary bail conditions refused

A Belfast man awaiting sentence for IRA membership had a bid to vary bail conditions regarding his mobile phone refused.

Carl Reilly (47), from Pollard Close, has been on bail for six years and is due to be sentenced in September for an offence dating back almost a decade.

Both he and co-accused Paul Crawford pleaded guilty to membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA, on dates between January 1, 2014, and October 17, 2015.

The charge arose from a conversation that was covertly recorded by An Garda Siochana when the two men met at the Carrickdale Hotel in Co Louth in February 2015.

During the meeting, the pair discussed the terrorist activity of Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH), including attempting murders and bombings.

Both Reilly and Crawford appeared at Belfast Crown Court in May where they admitted the membership charge.

They were told they would be sentenced for the terrorist offence in September and were released on continuing bail ahead of sentencing.

Their case was back before the same court today where applications to vary bail conditions were sought.

In Reilly’s case, he applied to have a bail condition regarding his mobile phone varied.

His barrister, Michael Forde, told Judge Gordon Kerr KC: “Primarily, he [Reilly] wants to have access to WhatsApp and access to the internet via his mobile phone and computer.”

Pointing out that his client has been on bail since July 2017, which was granted after he served 22 months on remand, Mr Forde said Reilly was subject to “very restrictive bail conditions” and has been “largely compliant”.

Judge Kerr was told by a Crown barrister that the variation regarding Reilly’s phone was opposed.

Citing several alleged breaches of bail, the prosecutor said these included apps downloaded on his phone that were not approved by police.

He revealed Reilly’s mobile was seized on March 11 this year and there was “evidence present” of breaches.

The prosecutor said: “The investigation has already shown that there has been a great number of social media apps — Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and other apps — that have been downloaded without police approval.”

He added that as part of Reilly’s bail terms regarding his mobile, he was allowed to have contact with ten people approved by police.

The prosecutor told Judge Kerr: “There is also evidence from the seizure of the phone that he was contacting at least 40 people and there are ongoing investigations into that.”

Objecting to the variation, the prosecutor said it was the Crown’s view that the conditions regarding Reilly’s phone were “proportionate and necessary”.

Asking Judge Kerr to grant the variation, Reilly’s barrister said: “A vast majority of communication between people does take place on WhatsApp, rather than on telephone calls or text messages.”

Saying the use of the internet was a “vital requirement in the modern world”, Mr Forde said the court could temper the variation with police having access to Reilly’s phone.

After listening to submissions from both the Crown and defence, Judge Kerr pointed out Reilly will be “finally sentenced in early September” and spoke of the original conditions imposed.

Judge Kerr said: “I consider the continuation of those conditions, until the time of his sentencing, is proportionate and, accordingly, I refuse the variation.”

Whilst Reilly’s application was refused, a bid to vary the conditions imposed upon co-accused Crawford, from Carrickree Mews in Warrenpoint, was granted.

Crawford’s barrister asked that his bail be varied from July 27 to July 30 to facilitate a weekend away at a hotel in Co Donegal.

No objections were raised by the Crown on the agreement that Crawford will provide police with his travel details, will remain on the grounds of the hotel between midnight and 6am and will sign in with police upon his return on July 31.