Belfast man awaiting trial on Encrochat-linked drugs charges refused bail

Some of the drugs and paraphernalia seized by the police

A Belfast man awaiting trial on drugs charges linked to the encrypted Encrochat network was refused bail today.

James Thomas McGrogan is one of a number of defendants charged with offences arising from an investigation into suspected drug dealers who used the platform to carry out international criminality.

The 36-year-old, from Ardenlee Drive, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link from HMP Maghaberry where a bid to release him on bail was made by defence barrister Aaron Thompson.

Raising the issue of delay, Mr Thompson said the 13 Encrochat-linked drugs charges levelled at his client — which include possessing cocaine with intent to supply — date back to 2020.

The barrister told Judge Mark McGarrity there was “no prospect of him getting a trial date before Easter of next year.”

Rejecting suggestions there was an undue delay in the case, a Crown barrister said McGrogan's release was being objected to primarily on the grounds he would re-offend.

She said McGrogan was granted bail on the Encrochat charges with conditions imposed in March 2022 — but said he was arrested and charged with further drugs offences a year later whilst on bail.

The father-of-five was one of two men arrested after a car was stopped in Belfast on March 25, 2023.

Police witnessed a package being passed through the passenger's window and when the vehicle was stopped and searched, £100,000 worth of cocaine was found concealed in a hide in the boot.

It's the Crown's case that McGrogan was the passenger in the car, with the prosecutor revealing that when his home was searched, a further quantity of cocaine was located.

After being charged with further drugs offences, he was returned to custody — but McGrogan's barrister said he has denied these charges.

Mr Thompson said: “He has been very clear from the outset that he knew nothing about any illegality or any drugs in that car.”

Refusing the application, Judge McGarrity said: “I consider there to be a risk of re-offending that can't be managed by the imposition of conditions, given the bail history.”