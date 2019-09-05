Belfast man 'carried out two burglaries on same house,' court hears

A man allegedly carried out two separate burglaries on the same house while armed with a knife, a court has heard.

Samuel Robinson is also accused of sexual assault, blackmail and attempted robbery offences linked to the suspected raids on the property in north Belfast.

The 35-year-old was arrested by police investigating an alleged break-in at the Sunningdale Park address on Wednesday.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with aggravated burglary on that date, stealing an iPhone and having a knife at the time.

Robinson, of Ballysillan Drive in the city, faces two further counts of attempting to rob people at the house of £500 in cash and being in possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

Charges were also put to him in connection with a previous incident at the same property earlier this summer.

He is accused of committing an aggravated burglary on July 23, stealing £200 and again being armed with a knife.

It was alleged that he also sexually assaulted one woman and demanded £1,000 from another "with menaces".

No further details were disclosed.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and wearing handcuffs, Robinson acknowledged that he understood the case against him.

An investigating detective told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

During the hearing defence solicitor Ciaran Toner confirmed his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

District Judge Peter Magill remanded Robinson in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.