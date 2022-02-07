Belfast man caught in MI5 bugging operation against CIRA loses legal bid to get out of jail

A man caught in a surveillance operation targeting the Continuity IRA has lost a legal battle to get out of jail.

Kevin Heaney claimed his period of imprisonment was wrongly increased by new anti-terror legislation which retrospectively pushed back his release date by at least seven months.

In December the Court of Appeal declared those regulations breach human rights, but left it up to Parliament to make any necessary amendments.

Following that ruling Heaney (48) mounted an urgent judicial review challenge aimed at securing his freedom.

However, a High Court judge dismissed the case on Monday after stating that he is currently viewed as lawfully detained.

Mr Justice Scoffield said: “I accept that, but for the change in legal position, the applicant would have been released on licence by now.

“But the new legal provisions governing the applicant’s sentence presently remain unaffected by the Court of Appeal’s order.”

Heaney, of Blackstaff Mews in Belfast, was among a group of men convicted in connection with the MI5 bugging operation at a house in Newry, Co Down.

In November 2020 he received a three years and six months sentence for membership of a proscribed organisation.

With the term equally split between custody and licence, Heaney had expected to be released at the end of October last year.

But under the terms of the Counter Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021, brought in amid a public outcry over terrorist attacks at Fishmongers Hall and Streatham in London, offenders in Northern Ireland must now serve two thirds of their term behind bars.

Their cases must also be referred to Parole Commissioners before any release.

The new legislation means Heaney is currently not eligible for release until May 31, 2022 at the earliest.

Defence lawyers claimed the regulations represented a "nadir of unfairness".

Their clients pleaded guilty on advice and were entitled to be sentenced under the criminal regime at that time, it was contended.

Backing that case, the Court of Appeal said the new provisions which increased the custodial terms had "subverted" the original sentencing arrangements.

The Act was held to breach Article 7, which states there can be no punishment without law.

But appeal judges stressed the declaration of incompatibility does not affect the statute's validity or continued operation.

Heaney then pressed ahead with a separate High Court case against the Department of Justice.

His legal team argued that he should be released immediately due to the ongoing breach of human rights, either through a judicial ruling or an interim granting of bail.

Although Mr Justice Scoffield acknowledged a new legal point advanced about subordinate legislation, he stressed this should have been raised in the previous proceedings.

The judge confirmed: “Whilst the Court of Appeal’s earlier decision on remedy remains as it does, I do not consider the remaining aspects of the applicant’s case to warrant the grant of leave on the merits.”