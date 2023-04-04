Belfast man ‘caught red-handed’ dealing heroin jailed for eight months

A Belfast man "caught red-handed'' dealing heroin to addicts in the city centre was jailed for eight months today.

James Brian Greer (38), of Ventry Lane, was told he will spend a further eight months on licence on his release from prison.

Greer had previously pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Prosecution lawyer Gareth Purvis told Belfast Crown Court that on May 13, 2022, police on duty in the King Street area observed a car with three people on board.

“This defendant was the front seat passenger and he was observed repeatedly removing items from his underwear, fiddling with his trousers and leaning down into the footwell,” Mr Puris told Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth.

“He then got out of the vehicle and walked towards Castle Street and he was observed being followed by about six people who the officers recognised as heroin users.

“They were trying to keep up behind and he was observed beckoning them to keep pace with him.”

The court heard Greer was searched by police and a large amount of cash was found — £667 and €95.

“His mobile phone was constantly ringing with a variety of different numbers. He was strip-searched in Musgrave police station and a plastic wrap containing heroin was removed from between his buttocks.

“His phone was examined and there was evidence of drug dealing between April and May 2022.”

In total, 40 small plastic wraps of heroin were found on Greer.

The court heard Greer has 91 previous convictions, including offences of possessing drugs, arson, assault, dishonesty and road traffic offences.

In April 2014, the defendant was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced to nine years in prison with an extended licence period of three years.

After being caught dealing heroin in Belfast, Greer's licence was revoked and it is not due to expire until March 1, 2025.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty said Greer had a long history of substance abuse and had previously “suffered trauma in his life”.

“There were some positive signs while on release on licence. He had been on a drug substitution programme and he appeared to be coping well without drugs but quickly relapsed.

“He is keen to get ‘back on the wagon’ to deal with his drug addiction.”

The Probation Service assessed Greer as a high likelihood of reoffending but did not pose a danger to the public.

Passing sentence, Judge Smyth told the defendant that he had been “caught red-handed” dealing heroin.

The Belfast Recorder added: “Drug addicts, like you, rely on people like you to feed them drugs to get a fix.

“This is a pathetic set of facts I am dealing with and you should be ashamed of yourself.

“Drug dealers like you selling heroin and destroying the lives of others. It is your choice whether you choose to destroy your own life, but you will not be allowed by these courts to destroy the lives of others.

“And if that means you have to remain in custody, that is a consequence of your actions and the choices that you have made.”

The court ordered the destruction of all the drugs.