Belfast man charged with murder of his mum Emma Jane McParland at Ormeau Road flat

A 22-year-old man is to stand trial charged with the murder of his mother in south Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Jordan Kennedy appeared at the city's Magistrates Court over allegations that he stabbed Emma Jane McParland to death.

Ms McParland's body was found at her flat off the Ormeau Road on April 22 this year.

Kennedy, of Haywood Avenue in Belfast, faces a single count of murdering his 39-year-old mother.

A previous court heard he suffered brain damage following a fatal road crash in 2014.

Kennedy's friend was killed in the two-car collision, while a woman travelling in the second vehicle was seriously injured.

No further details about that incident can be disclosed for legal reasons.

During today's preliminary enquiry Kennedy confirmed that he understood the murder charge against him.

He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Defence barrister John O'Connor did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Steven Keown granted an application to have Kennedy returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

The accused remains in custody and will appear again for arraignment on a date to be fixed.