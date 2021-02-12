Belfast man charged with Robbie Lawlor murder refused bail

A man charged with the murder of Irish gangland boss Robbie Lawlor must remain in custody, a judge ruled on Friday.

Patrick Teer, 45, was refused bail over his alleged role in the underworld figure's assassination in north Belfast.

Lawlor, 36, was shot dead in broad daylight on April 4 last year as part of a deadly drugs feud.

According to police a gunman emerged from 37-year-old co-accused Adrian Holland's house at Etna Drive in the Ardyone district and opened fire.

Lawlor died at the scene after being shot in the head and body.

Originally from Dublin, the victim had been heavily involved in a bitter dispute between rival Drogheda-based factions.

He was linked to the abduction and killing of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January last year.

Previous courts were told Lawlor may have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared he was going to be attacked.

Detectives believe he went to the scene of his killing following a pre-arranged appointment to collect cash.

The unidentified gunman then escaped in one of two cars parked in the area as suspected getaway vehicles.

Teer, of Thornberry Hill in Belfast, and Holland were charged as part of a joint enterprise, based on their alleged involvement in events surrounding the killing.

Evidence in the case centres on telephone cell site analysis, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and CCTV inquiries.

Mounting a fresh application for bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Teer's lawyer claimed he made no comment in police interviews on the advice of a previous legal representative

Arguing that there was a change in his client's circumstances, solicitor Ciaran Toner said: "The key is he wishes to give an account."

But prosecution counsel submitted that police have limited powers to interview someone after they have been charged.

"There's absolutely nothing to prevent the accused from providing a written account via his solicitor," he added.

Denying bail, however, District Judge George Conner said: "While I have some sympathy for anyone trying to pick up after charges, I'm not persuaded that's a sufficient change in circumstances."

He remanded Teer in custody for a further four weeks.