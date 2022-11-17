Belfast man charged with sexually assaulting daughters of two ex-partners

A Belfast man appeared in court today accused of sexually assaulting the daughters of two ex-partners.

The 42-year-old defendant returned to the city to face the charges after moving to England during the police investigation.

He was granted bail but remains in custody pending a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) appeal against the decision to release him.

The man is not being named to protect the identities of his alleged victims.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, as well as sexual communication with a child.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between June and July 2020, and again in June last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant was first arrested after one of the girls claimed he carried out a sexual assault in her bedroom.

A detective disclosed that the allegations relate to the children of two of the man’s former partners.

He was given police bail at that stage, but then went to live in England.

The man claimed that he made the move amid fears for his safety in Northern Ireland.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble told the court: “He received a beating… and it was made fairly clear that may not be the end of it.”

Mr Gamble stressed that his client voluntarily decided to return to the jurisdiction earlier this week.

“He was met by police at the airport… he came back again off his own steam.”

Granting bail to the accused, District Judge Anne Marshall ordered him to live at an approved address and imposed restrictions on contact with anyone aged under 18.

But after a PPS lawyer confirmed the decision is to be challenged, Ms Marshall told the defendant: “You are not going to be released yet, an appeal will be heard at the High Court in due course.”