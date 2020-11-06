Belfast man Christopher Robinson's tariff for murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay to be set 'as soon as possible'

Christopher Robinson (50) was found guilty earlier this year on charges of murdering Mr Ismay in March 2016, and of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, and was handed a life sentence.Robinson - described by his barrister as "a man who is full of contradictions" - appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry for a 'sentence' hearing.Mr Justice McAlinden listened to submissons from both the Crown and defence, and after it emerged that victim impact statements have not yet been obtained by the Crown, the judge said he would set the tariff hearing at a later date.Following a lengthy trial which concluded in March, Robinson was convicted of his role in the plot to murder Mr Ismay. The non-jury hearing was told the two men knew each other as they worked together as volunteers for St John's Ambulance.Mr Ismay - a 52-year-old prison officer - had just left his east Belfast home and was driving along Hillsborough Drive at around 7am on March 4, 2016 when a bomb planted under his van detonated after he went over a speed ramp.Despite appearing to make a good recovery from shraphnel injuries, the father of three died 11 days after the device exploded.Robinson, from Aspen Walk in Twinbrook, was arrested two days after the explosion and denied any involvement in the incident.However, following the trial Robinson was convicted of murder, with much of the trial focusing on a red Citroen CS which the Crown stated was the vehicle used to transport the improvised explosive device to east Belfast.The prosecution made the case that the evening before the explosion, Robinson picked up the vehicle from his brother's west Belfast workplace, and that this vehicle was used to transport the bomb left under Mr Ismay's van.During Friday's hearing, Crown barrister David McDowell QC pointed out that in the judgment, Mr Justice McAlinden concluded Robinson's role was "intimate, inextricable and integral throughout."The senior prosecutor said: "He knew in advance the nature of the attack that was going to be carried out, he assisted in the targetting of the victim, transported an individual from Docks Street to Divis in order to allow the attack to be carried out, facilitated the provision of the vehicle for the attack and took steps to render that vehicle less conspicuous by the addition of a Poppy Appeal sticker."

Adrian Ismay

Defence barrister Arthur Harvey QC described his client Robinson as "a man whose life has been one of chaos" and revealed he suffered mental health issues as the result of a childhood trauma.This trauma, the barrister said, led to periods of depression and self-harm later in life. Describing Robinson as a man "beset by regular, recurrent mental health problems", Mr Harvey said this was reflected in his client's varied educational background and work history.Mr Harvey spoke of a wealth of community work Robinson engaged in in west Belfast, as well as being a former member of Sinn Fein.Describing Robinson as "a man who is full of contradictions", Mr Harvey highlighted his client's "impulsive behaviour", adding he was a man who lived quite an isolated existence.Mr Justice McAlinden said that after considering today's submissions and when he receives victim impact reports, he will impose the minimum sentence Robinson will serve before he is considered eligible for release "as soon as possible."The judge concluded Friday's hearing by saying: "The parties will be notified of the date on which the tariff will be imposed."