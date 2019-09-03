Belfast man Conboy jailed for ‘shockingly vicious’ attack on girlfriend

A man who subjected his girlfriend to a "shockingly vicious attack" in front of her young son has been jailed

A man who subjected his girlfriend to a "shockingly vicious attack" in front of her young son has been jailed.

David Gerard Conboy repeatedly punched his now ex-partner and bit her twice during last July's incident at the woman's home in the west of the city.

He was handed a sentence of three years and two months by Judge Patricia Smyth at Belfast Crown Court.

The 31-year-old repeatedly interrupted proceedings by shouting out from the dock, and was led away as sentence was passed.

Before this occurred, a Crown barrister said that while Conboy initially denied charges of assaulting the woman and occasioning her actual bodily harm, and causing around £1,500-worth of criminal damage at her home, he later admitted both charges.

The prosecutor revealed Conboy, whose address was given as HMP Magilligan, and the woman began a relationship in December 2017 with the violent incident occurring on July 28, 2018.

The woman was out shopping with her mother and two children, and when she returned home, Conboy was present.

The barrister said Conboy "seemed concerned she would not remain in a relationship with him" as he was due to go to prison for an unrelated offence, and that she "reassured him she would".

It was the Crown's case that Conboy then jumped off a bed and started taunting her about the father of her two children in front of one of the youngsters. He then bit her nose, punched her face and spat at her.

The attack continued with more punches and he also threatened to snap her arm before biting her on the arm.

At one point during the prolonged attack, Conboy punched her several times to the left side of her face which made her feel dizzy, and he also made a comment about her teeth, before punching her in the mouth.

At this point, Conboy shouted out "that wasn't even a punch, it was only a slap".

During the incident, Conboy also damaged items in her home.

Pointing out that whilst this was occurring the woman was "trying to console her child", the prosecutor said it spanned a "significant period of time.

He also revealed that when the police arrived at 7pm, they noted the woman was in distress, had a bloodied and bruised face, and had bite marks on her nose and hand.

Conboy was arrested and initially made no reply but, during police interviews on July 30, Conboy said "it was just me and her arguing" with his partner, but claimed he was not responsible for her injuries.

Defence barrister Stephen Toal said Conboy "does accept this was a nasty incident and he is thoroughly ashamed of himself".

Revealing his client was heavily dependant on cocaine last summer, Mr Toal said a fear of going to prison, drug abuse and mental health issues led to a "downwards spiral".

Conboy will spend half his sentence in prison, followed by a 19-month period on licence when he is released from jail, for an attack branded as "shockingly vicious" by Judge Smyth.