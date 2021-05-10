Belfast man convicted of revenge porn against his ex-partner continues to deny the offence, court told

A Belfast man convicted of accessing his ex-partner’s social media account and posting private sexual images, almost driving her to suicide, continues to protest his innocence.

Stephen Brunty (26) from Glencolin Heights refuted the charge but was found guilty after a contest hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court last month.

Dressed in a blue polo shirt and jeans, he appeared by video-link for sentencing from his solicitor’s office.

The court heard the victim contacted police on August 12, 2019 and reported at 4am that morning, someone had accessed her personal Facebook account and posted intimate photographs “with an obvious intent to cause her embarrassment”.

She accepted taking the images in 2018 and sending them to Brunty who was her partner at that time.

These had been sent only to him, therefore no-one else should have had access.

When the pair split up in 2019, she deleted them from her own account.

She did not give permission for Brunty to share the images with any other person and believed only he could have had the password to access her personal social media account.

In addition, the victim as able to ascertain the images were posted using a Samsung device, and it emerged Brunty owned such a phone during and after their relationship ended.

He was arrested and during interview denied any knowledge of the incidents, maintaining he never had possession of nor shared the images with anyone else.

But District Judge Steven Keown didn’t believe him and following conviction, adjourned the case for pre-sentence to be prepared.

An interim restraining order imposed at that point included a prohibition on conduct amounting to harassment of the victim, or causing her alarm or distress including by use of electronic communications and disclosing private photographs.

There was also a ban on conduct causing fear or violence.

On return to court, a defence barrister unsuccessfully opposed the restraining order being made full, stating: “In a general sense I can understand the terms, however I object on my client’s behalf because he continues to strongly protest his innocence and believes there is no risk of him ever doing any of the things.”

He continued: “While the court has made a finding of guilt, my client intends to appeal. Obviously this is a very serious case but the images were at the lower end of the scale. They were relatively modest and didn’t feature — for example — full frontal nudity.”

It was contended there was no evidence it was intended to “maximise any humiliation or distress, or any significant planning. Perhaps more importantly, there were no repeated efforts”.

Judge Keown remarked: “This case is clearly passed the custody threshold. The case was contested, including the clear upset and trauma of the injured party suffered in giving evidence, and indeed the continued denial.”

Brunty was jailed for four months and the restraining order is to run for two years.

The defence immediately indicated the conviction will be challenged and Judge Keown fixed bail at £500 pending the appeal.