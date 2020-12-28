Belfast man could lose eye after alleged attack by daughter's partner, court told

Fawl also faces two counts of common assault on his girlfriend and her mum

A man allegedly attacked by his daughter's partner on Christmas Day could lose an eye, a court heard today.

Police claimed personal trainer James Fawl floored the victim with a punch following an argument about politics at a house in east Belfast.

The 39-year-old was said to have told officers who arrested him that he wanted to "f*** off back to Ireland".

Fawl, believed to be from Co Tipperary but with an address at Clooney Road in Derry, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also faces two counts of common assault on his girlfriend and her mother during the incident at Ardcarn Way.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard violence allegedly flared while the defendant was spending Christmas Day with the family.

Fawl's partner became annoyed and walked out of the room when a discussion about politics became heated, according to police.

He began calling the woman names and followed her, it was claimed, before her father intervened in a bid to calm him down.

A detective constable alleged: "The defendant then punched him to the left eye with such force that he immediately fell to the floor."

Fawl allegedly kept swinging his arms about as the others tried to restrain him.

Police and an ambulance called to the scene discovered blood in the hallway and Fawl asleep on the sofa, the court was told.

When detained and cautioned, he allegedly responded in Irish and declined to translate.

"En route to custody he demanded he be processed as soon as possible so he could 'f*** off back to Ireland in the morning'," the detective said.

During interviews he said there had been a drunken argument and denied any intention to cause serious injury.

The detective added: "He seemed to be upset upon learning that (the father) could lose his eye as a result," the detective added.

Bail was opposed amid concerns Fawl may flee the jurisdiction.

But a defence solicitor said he has lived and worked in Northern Ireland as a personal trainer for the past two years.

"All his client base is here, that is his career," the lawyer said.

Granting bail to an address approved by police, District Judge Mark Hamill barred Fawl from entering Belfast or contacting the complainants.

He is due to appear in court again on January 25.