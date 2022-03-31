Belfast man demanded ‘Buckfast and cigarettes’ and attacked police officers from roof of KFC, court told

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Royal Avenue in Belfast, Northern Ireland on October 5, 2021

A Belfast man attacked police officers with bricks and masonry after climbing onto the roof of a fast-food restaurant and demanding to be brought “a bottle of Buckfast and 20 cigarettes”, a court has heard.

Peter Cowan also caused nearly £4,000 worth of damage to a PSNI car during a stand-off which caused major disruption in the city centre.

Deferring his sentencing, a judge warned the 34 year-old that any further offending could result in him being jailed for 12 months.

Cowan, of Ainsworth Street, was convicted of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and two assaults on police over the incident on October 5 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he scaled scaffolding at a KFC restaurant on Donegall Place, climbing five floors to the top of the building.

“He was observed dangling his legs off the roof and swearing at police,” a Crown lawyer said.

“He shouted that he wanted a bottle of Buckfast and 20 cigarettes.”

Officers negotiated with Cowan to come down as he issued threats to jump from the building.

But they were forced to take cover when he began throwing bricks, masonry and plants at them.

Cowan also struck a PSNI car, smashing its windscreen, denting the roof of the vehicle and covering it in soil and debris.

The bill for repairs was £3,972, the court heard. Cowan’s behaviour attracted a large crowd to the scene, leading to the surrounding area being cordoned off and closed to pedestrians.

“It caused disruption to the general public, and went on for a number of hours,” the prosecutor added.

Fire and Rescue crews were brought in as part of the operation to get Cowan down from the roof.

Back on the ground, he resisted violently and lashed out at police.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare told the court his client’s actions were fuelled by a combination of mental health problems, addiction issues and accommodation difficulties.

“There was a confluence of circumstances,” he said.

Agreeing to defer sentencing for six months, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told Cowan he was being given a chance to deal with problems in his life and avoid imprisonment.

Mr McStay warned: “If it’s brought back before me because you have committed further offences… you will be looking at a sentence of about 12 months.”