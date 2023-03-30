Belfast man denied bail over £20,000 worth of cocaine found in kitchen drawer

Cocaine worth up to £20,000 was discovered in the kitchen drawer of a house in south Belfast, a court has heard.

Police said the illicit haul had been hidden inside a shopping bag and wrapped in tin foil at the property linked to 33-year-old Gary Kelly.

Kelly, of Agra Street in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court on a charge of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was remanded into custody after being refused bail.

An investigating detective said officers located two consignments of white powder during searches of an address at Agra Street on Wednesday.

“One was in a plastic shopping bag and the second wrapped in tin foil; they were concealed in a kitchen drawer,” he disclosed.

With initial tests confirming the presence of cocaine, the detective disclosed: “It is estimated that these drugs are worth approximately £20,000.”

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay was told the alleged hiding place could have been accessed by unsuspecting children at the property.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna argued that his client lives at another address.

“There is no forensic evidence at this stage to connect Mr Kelly to these bags,” he added.

Mr McKenna also pointed out that a 26-year-old woman is due to appear in court next month on charges connected to the seizure.

Kelly was denied bail, however, and remanded in custody until April 27.

Judge McStay said: “The risk of re-offending, in my view, is at a very high level.”