Belfast man drenched woman in cider during ‘degrading’ attack in Botanic Gardens

A Belfast man who drenched a woman in cider during a “degrading” attack in a public park has avoided prison.

Alexander McManus was given a three-month suspended sentence for targeting the victim at the city's Botanic Gardens.

In a separate incident, the 54-year-old ruined nearly £200 worth of sandwiches by throwing milk inside a supermarket he had been barred from.

McManus, of Claremont Street, was convicted of common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage offences.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he approached the woman in the park on May 31, 2020 as she sat on the grass with a friend.

He appeared intoxicated and complimented the pair on their physical appearance.

A Crown lawyer said: “He was being a general nuisance.”

When asked to leave them alone he responded by deliberately throwing a bottle of cider over the victim and her clothes before walking off.

“The injured party had liquid over her hair, face and body when police spoke to her,” the prosecutor added.

On April 20 the same year McManus entered a Tesco store in the city, but was informed that he was not welcome because of a previous incident.

He reacted aggressively and moved towards a member of staff before throwing a three-litre carton of milk and hand sanitiser.

The milk struck and sprayed all over a sandwich display in the store.

Due to Covid concerns at the time the batch, with a total value of £198.30, had to be removed from sale and destroyed.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden disclosed that McManus has suffered from heroin addiction, liver problems, and a brain injury which left him in a coma.

Counsel also told the court his client mistook the woman in Botanic Gardens for someone known to him.

District Judge Anne Marshall responded: “It’s alright to throw cider over someone you know, but not a stranger?”

She added: “The comments he made to her were very unpleasant indeed, and it’s very degrading to pour cider over that female.

“She obviously felt terrified and threatened by his behaviour.”

Despite McManus having 133 previous convictions, Judge Marshall acknowledged an eight-year gap in his offending.

Imposing three months' custody, she suspended the term for 18 months.

McManus was also ordered to pay £198.30 compensation for the sandwiches.