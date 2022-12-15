Belfast man due to stand trial for motoring offences denied bail after deemed ‘too high risk’ of reoffending

A Belfast man branded an “author of his own misfortune” was refused bail today .

Daniel Curley, who has 100 previous convictions, appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was due to stand trial on five motoring offences dating back to last August.

Before a jury was sworn, Curley’s barrister told Judge Donna McColgan KC there had been “developments” and asked that two of the charges be put to his client again.

A clerk of the court then charged Curley with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle on August 31, 2021.

The 25-year old, from Ross Road in Belfast, pleaded guilty to this charge and to a second charge of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to a barrier at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

After the father of two admitted these charges, prosecuting barrister Kate McKay said the Crown was leaving the remaining three counts “on the books”.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn said that as “the facts of the matter have changed significantly in terms of seriousness”, he launched a bid to have Curley released on bail ahead of sentencing.

Revealing that Curley has been in HMP Magilligan since April, Mr Quinn said the defendant has been offered a job as a labourer, should he be released.

The barrister told Judge McColgan his client was prepared to be tagged and would adhere to any other conditions imposed.

He also asked Judge McColgan to consider temporary bail over Christmas, if she wasn’t minded to grant full bail.

When the judge asked what the Crown’s attitude was, Ms McKay said there was “no such thing as Christmas bail”.

Revealing that Curley has 100 previous convictions, 32 of which were for motoring offences, Ms McKay spoke of concerns he would reoffend and branded Curley “an author of his own misfortune”.

Saying she viewed the risk of reoffending as being too high, Judge McColgan refused the application and Curley was remanded back into custody.

He will be sentenced for the two motoring offences on February 3, 2023.