Belfast man exposed himself to dogs, court told

A pensioner allegedly exposed himself to two dogs at a garden gate in broad daylight, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors claimed Alexander Reynolds carried out the act as he petted the Labradors and tried to pull one of them towards him.

The 75-year-old, of Cedarhurst Road in Belfast, is charged with exposure and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on November 17.

Crown lawyer Natasha Fitzsimons said a man was spotted leaning over the gate of a house on the Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey and stroking the two dogs' rear areas.

She said witnesses reported him undoing his trousers before grabbing one of the dogs and trying to pull her toward him.

On being challenged over his actions the man walked away from the house.

Police were called to the area and arrested Reynolds in a drunken state a short time later.

According to Ms Fitzsimons he stated during interviews: "Just put down there guilty, that's all I'm saying."

When asked if he had approached the dogs at the garden gate, he replied: "I haven't a clue, I was drunk."

Opposing bail, the prosecutor claimed Reynolds had breached his SOPO on multiple occasions.

Defence barrister Jonpaul Shields disclosed that his client was six times over the legal drink-drive limit when detained.

Counsel argued that Reynolds' behaviour becomes more extreme and outrageous coming up to Christmas because he wants to be taken into custody.

"He drinks uncontrollably and does something completely repulsive to get himself arrested and remanded," Mr Shields said.

"He is more a nuisance than a danger."

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of further breaches.

Mr Justice O'Hara said: "There is no reason why the public should have to tolerate someone like him wandering around, exposing himself randomly when drunk."