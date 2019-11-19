Belfast man faces 58 child pornography charges

The alleged offences were committed on dates between June 2010 and January 2015.

A 57-year-old Belfast man is to go on trial accused of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Martin Smith appeared before the city's Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face a total of 38 charges.

A sign language interpreter was enlisted to out details of the alleged offences to him.

Smith, of Trostan Gardens, is charged with 20 counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also faces six counts each of distributing indecent photos, possessing an indecent photograph, and having extreme pornographic images.

Smith confirmed that he understood the charges against him, but did not give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted a prosecution application to have him returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

He was released on continuing bail, to appear again for arraignment on a date to be set.