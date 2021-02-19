Belfast man fined £3,000 for importing illegal medication

Following an investigation by the Department of Health’s Medicines Regulatory Group, Elias Warnemunde (33) was sentenced on Friday at Belfast Crown Court for unlawfully importing over 70,000 tablets of the narcolepsy prescription drug Modafinil.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts before the court of illegally importing the unlicensed drugs, unlawful possession and intention to supply.

In February and March last year, a multi-agency operation saw Border Force officers intercept a total of 21 packages containing the unlicensed drugs, imported from Hong Kong via the postal system.

The packages had been addressed to several Belfast addresses which were subsequently searched under warrant by the PSNI where further stashes of the drugs were found.

Warnemunde was arrested and charged with offences under the Human Medicines Regulations.

A total of 70,929 tablets with an estimated value of £71,000 were seized, together with a quantity of cash in sterling and euro.

An investigation established had sourced the drugs via the internet and had intended to sell them online.

The Department of Health’s Medicines Regulatory Group Senior Enforcement Officer, Peter Moore, said: “It is vital that we continue to get the message across that the use of any medicines sourced in this way, no matter what they are, is a real risk.”

He added that the authorities would continue to be diligent in fighting against the harm caused by unlicensed medicines.

“I would urge the public to be on the alert to ensure that they do not put their health at risk or fund this type of crime by purchasing medication from unregistered or unregulated internet sites or any other illicit source," he said.

Canice Ward, Head of the Medicines Regulatory Group, added: “The Department has made it very clear that it will continue to be vigilant and proactive in the regulation of medicines in Northern Ireland. My advice to the public is that they should only take Prescription Only Medicines after an appropriate consultation with their GP or other appropriate healthcare professional. Only healthcare professionals can take into account risks and benefits associated with every medicine.”