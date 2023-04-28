Belfast man formally cleared of terror charges in Lurgan Park MI5 bugging case

Alex McCrory (61) was last month acquitted of charges arising from an M15 bugging operation in a Lurgan park in December 2013 by Mr Justice O'Hara.

McCrory, along with co-accused Colin Duffy and Henry Fitzsimons, both 55, have been at the centre of one of the longest-running terrorist trials which started in March 2019.

Defence teams for all three launched no case to answer applications in a bid to have the charges thrown out.

Mr Justice O'Hara gave his ruling on the applications in March, and while he rejected bids made on behalf of Duffy and Fitzsimons, he acquitted McCrory who was found not guilty on five charges which included preparing and directing terrorism, and membership or professing to be a member of the IRA.

The Crown was granted time to consider whether or not to appeal Mr Justice O'Hara's ruling regarding McCrory and the case was listed at Belfast Crown Court again today.

After being told the Crown would not be appealing, Mr Justice O'Hara discharged McCrory.

The judge said he would review the case regarding Duffy and Fitzsimons on May 5.