Belfast man found with knife had been attacked with it, court told

A man found with a serrated knife on a Belfast street had just been attacked with it, a court heard today.

Steven Crossett's lawyer said he picked up the blade following an assault which left him and a friend requiring hospital treatment.

Crossett, 32, of Albany Place in the city, was sentenced to 40 hours community service for possessing the knife in a public place.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police were called to a disturbance at Boyd Street in the lower Shankill area on April 7.

Crossett was stopped and found to have a blade with a serrated edge, according to the prosecution.

He initially denied having anything to do with the knife, but later admitted the charge against him.

Defence counsel Mark Farrell said both Crossett and an associate had been assaulted and eventually hospitalised.

"His friend appears to have been stabbed, and the knife that was used in that attack by others was grabbed and picked up by the defendant," the barrister contended.

Crossett was himself injured and required 10 stitches, Mr Farrell added.

Imposing the community service order, District Judge Fiona Bagnall also directed that the knife is to be destroyed.