Belfast man Gary Alexander Baird denies murdering his wife Susan

A Belfast man has denied murdering his wife in their home in 2020.

Gary Alexander Baird (62) appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link on Friday from Maghaberry Prison for an arraignment hearing.

When the charge of murdering 60-year-old Susan Baird was put to him, the former security guard replied: "Not guilty.''

The body of Mrs Baird was found at the couple's home at Windermere Road in the Four Winds area of the city on August 16, 2020.

At the time of her death, she worked as an office administrator for Orangefield Presbyterian Church on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast.

Defence counsel Greg Berry QC told Mr Justice O'Hara: "Mr Baird accepts that he caused the death of his wife, so his physical actions resulted in her death. This is a 62-year-old man who has no record and was suffering from severe depression prior to the tragic death of his wife.

"After his wife's death he was admitted under mental health legislation to the Knockbracken healthcare clinic for a very lengthy period of time.''

He added that the defence had requested medical reports from two "world-renowned experts in their field'' and had asked them to look at the issue of "diminished responsibility'' under mental health legislation.

Mr Berry told the judge that one of the experts, Professor Tom Fahy, wished to visit the defendant in custody to carry out an examination and if this could be accommodated by the Prison Service.

"As far as the trial is concerned, the triable issue will be whether this is a manslaughter case,'' the defence QC said.

Crown barrister Laura Ivers told the court that the prosecution had already retained the services of a psychiatrist to review any medical reports furnished by the defence.

Mr Justice O'Hara said he would not yet set a trial date and pencilled in the case for the end of April to review progress on the medical reports.

Mr Berry said there was no application for bail and Baird was remanded into continuing custody.