Belfast man gets put on probation for drunken bar outburst

A Belfast man who lashed out at a bar worker and a father out for a family meal has been put on probation for 12 months.

Christopher Walker must also complete 60 hours community service for the drunken outburst, which involved an apparent taunt about a gun attack on a senior PSNI detective.

The 36-year-old, of Kansas Avenue, was convicted of two common assaults and an assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard officers attended Ben Madigan’s Bar on the Cavehill Road for unrelated reasons on March 16 this year.

Another man in the bar informed police that Walker had called him a “loyalist b******” and slapped him on the face.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told the victim had been there for a meal with his partner and child at the time.

Walker also assaulted a member of bar staff who refused to serve him any more alcohol.

Prosecutors said he then became verbally abusive towards police, saying he could find out where they lived and enquiring if they checked under their cars.

At one point he asked officers how their “mate” was doing and if he was going to survive.

The incident occurred less than a month after Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot and critically wounded in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.

Walker’s remarks were interpreted as a reference to that attack.

“Those comments made to police, intoxicated or not, are completely unacceptable,” Judge Marshall said.

“Particularly what I take to be a reference to the recent shooting of a police officer.”

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna told her it was Walker’s first involvement with the criminal justice system.

“He’s deeply apologetic, ashamed and regretful… he shouldn’t have been in the bar consuming alcohol on the day in question,” the lawyer added.

Judge Marshall highlighted that Walker was so drunk that he had no memory of the assaults.

“One of the victims was having a bite to eat with his partner and child when he got slapped to the face by the defendant making a nuisance of himself,” she pointed out.

Describing Walker as a well-educated man, she imposed probation and community service with the warning: “If you fail to do any of this you will come back to court for resentencing.”