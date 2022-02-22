Belfast man Graham Watson jailed after punching woman in face and dislodging tooth

The defence barrister acknowledged that the incident was "!not pleasant at all.”

A Belfast man who repeatedly punched a woman and dislodged her tooth has been jailed for four months.

Graham Watson also stole the victim’s phone after launching an attack while they were drinking together at her home.

The 40-year-old, of The Mount in the east of the city, was convicted of common assault and theft.

A further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was withdrawn.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police went to the woman’s property following a 999 call in the early hours of December 14 last year.

She told officers Watson became angry as they were having a few drinks and punched her a number of times to the face.

Prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy said: “She had a cut to the inner part of her lip and part of her tooth was coming loose.”

By that stage Watson had left the scene, having terminated the 999 call and taking her phone with him, the court heard.

He had the mobile when subsequently located and arrested.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey acknowledged: “It’s not pleasant at all.”

He argued, however, that his client’s “pragmatic” approach to the case had spared the victim from having to give evidence.

Noting Watson’s previous record as he imposed four months imprisonment, District Judge Steven Keown said: “He’s in a cycle of custody.”