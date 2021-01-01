Belfast man 'hit wife with hammer' as she brought him cup of tea, court told

George Anderson is accused of launching an attack in the couple's bedroom

A suspected cancer sufferer allegedly stabbed and struck his wife on the head with a lump hammer as she brought him a cup of tea, a court was told on Friday.

George Anderson is accused of launching an attack in the couple's bedroom before driving to a PSNI station and declaring: "She's lucky I didn't do her right."

The 60-year-old, of Lyndhurst Parade in Belfast, faces charges of attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons.

Police went to the address on Wednesday afternoon as his wife was receiving first aid treatment from a neighbour.

A detective told Belfast Magistrates' Court: "She said (Anderson) had been sitting on the edge of the bed, and as she was bringing him a cup of tea he got up and hit her with a lump hammer to the top of the head."

It was alleged that she grabbed his arm, but he produced a knife held in the other hand and stabbed her to the back of the head.

She managed to exit the bedroom and escape from the house, shouting for help in the street outside, according to police.

Meanwhile, Anderson was arrested after he arrived at a nearby PSNI Station.

He told an officer at the front gates that he only had a few weeks to live due to cancer and had just stabbed his wife because she was having an affair, the court was told.

Police stressed there is absolutely nothing to support any claims of infidelity.

On being cautioned he allegedly responded: "She's lucky I didn't do her right."

The detective said Anderson further stated: "It doesn't matter, I'm dying anyway. I was wanting to do her in the neck, she's lucky she's f****** living, I'll tell you that. She was lucky she got down them stairs."

Her ability to escape was allegedly attributed to him being weak from having lost up to five stone in weight.

Anderson's wife was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where she received three staples for wounds to her head.

Opposing bail, the detective contended: "This was an unprovoked, premeditated attack involving weapons.

"His wife feels that if the defendant had not lost so much weight in the last number of weeks she wouldn't have been able to fight him off and would not have been able to escape."

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan argued that the alleged attack was completely out of character.

The couple have enjoyed a happy, 35-year marriage with no previous allegations of violence, he told the court.

Issues were raised about his client's mental and physical health, with a medical appointment due next week to confirm the suspected cancer diagnosis.

Mr Dougan set out how Anderson's wife also discussed him being unwell in her statement.

"Prior to describing this incident she talks about him sitting on the side of the bed with a very bad colour and his eyes staring at the wardrobe in front of him, apparently no conversation or discussion whatsoever," he added.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge George Conner ruled: "At this stage there is too high a risk of further offences."

Anderson was remanded in custody to appear again on January 7.