Belfast man in court accused of raping teenager in Ormeau Park

A trial concerning a 25-year-old man accused of raping a teenager in a deserted park in Belfast commenced on Monday

Paul Klandyk, from Dunvegan Street in Belfast, was charged with two offences arising from allegations made by the then 16-year-old who claimed she was raped and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Ormeau Park in June 2020.

As the Crown's case was opened to a jury at Belfast Crown Court, it emerged that when he was arrested and questioned by police, Klandyk admitted sexual activity with the girl — but claimed it was consensual.

Crown barrister Terry Mooney KC told the six men and women that on Saturday June 13, 2020 the complainant and two of her friends had spent the course of the day “underage drinking” and by that evening they were all “very inebriated.”

Mr Mooney told the jury the complainant was “young at the time and has been diagnosed as being autistic”.

One of the girls left and the two remaining friends made arrangements to be picked up at a bus stop on the Ormeau Road.

At around 9pm the girls entered Ormeau Park via the Ravenhill Road.

After the complainant's friend vomited, they were both sitting on a bench when they observed two men — one of whom was Klandyk — climbing over a wall and entering the park.

The girls asked the two men if they could help them find their way out of the park — and it's the Crown's case that whilst in the park, Klandyk raped and sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl.

Mr Mooney said it would have been “obvious” to the two men that the girls were young and drunk.

He told the jury the complainant recalled kissing the defendant then being brought down a path by him.

She also remembered having her dress being pulled up, being frightened and finding herself underneath Klandyk.

After the incident, Klandyk and the teenager met up with the other teenage girl and Klandyk's friend — and the two men claimed back over the wall and onto Ormeau Road.

The two girls then made their way to the bus stop and were picked up by the complainant's mother.

Mr Mooney said that during the course of the journey home, the complainant started crying and told her mother she'd just been raped by a stranger in the park.

Police were alerted immediately and after a trawl of relevant CCTV footage was viewed, Klandyk was arrested and interviewed.

Klandyk admitted having intercourse with the girl but claimed all the sexual activity was consensual.

During interview, he described her state as 'a little tipsy' and made the case she flirted with him and instigated the sexual activity.

Mr Mooney told the jury they needed to determine who was telling the truth.

He said: “You have to consider whether or not a 16-year-old drunk girl flirted and initiated sex with a stranger six years old than her — or rather did the defendant take advantage of her being vulnerable and drunk in a deserted park... where the chance of him being disturbed was minimal.”

At hearing.