Belfast man in court accused of threat to kill MP John Finucane

It is alleged that Stephen Altimas threatened to cut John Finucane's throat. Credit: Liam McBurney

A north Belfast man has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill a Sinn Fein MP.

Stephen Altimas appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, accused of making a threat to kill John Finucane and a second man on February 11.

The second man cannot be named due to a reporting restriction.

Altimas, with an address on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, was charged with four further offences in relation to the anonymised victim, allegedly committed on February 2, including sending an article to a Crown Court judge “which conveyed a threat,” witness intimidation, harassment and breaching a restraining order.

The details of the intimidation charge allege that Altimas “sent a letter to the judge intending to intimidate” the anonymised complainant.

The charges arise following a number of incidents during proceedings at Antrim Crown Court in February where Altimas allegedly shouted threats against his victim, declaring that he would “cut his head off” if freed and also that “I’ll cut John Finucane’s throat, there you go.”

In court on Monday, Altimas represented himself in the brief hearing where he told District Judge Alan White “I won’t be getting a solicitor.”

A prosecuting lawyer applied for the case to be adjourned for a month “for a decision” and the judge told Altimas that if the PPS decide to prosecute, the legal papers will be sent to him at Maghaberry.

The judge highlighted one potential issue that as he is representing himself, CCTV evidence cannot be sent to the prison so “we may have to have you at court” for that to be served.

Remanding Altimas back into custody, District Judge White adjourned the case to April 25.