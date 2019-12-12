Belfast man 'integral part' of ATM theft gang remanded into custody

The scene of the ATM robbery, which took place at the Tesco supermarket in Antrim

A father of six has appeared in court accused of being an "integral" part of a ATM theft gang.

Lorry driver Gary John Kincaid (32), with an address given as Flush Road on the outskirts of Belfast, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with conspiracy to steal ATMs with others on dates between October 27 last year and December 6 this year.

In the most recent incident, two ATMS were stolen from a Tesco supermarket close to the police station in Antrim town on December 6.

Kincaid denies the charges.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.

The police officer made reference to "10" ATM thefts and opposed a bail application during the hearing.

She said that as well as money being stolen there had been an "impact on businesses and an impact on the local community".

The detective told the court police had investigated mobile phone data.

She said police believe the defendant was an "integral part" of a gang involved in the theft of ATMs.

The officer said the investigation was "very much ongoing".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had attended voluntarily with police after officers tried to make contact with him.

The lawyer said his client could be released on bail with conditions and that concerns about his associations with a number of co-accused were allayed because they were in custody.

The lawyer said the defendant - a father-of-six - lives with his grandmother and also spends time with his partner.

The legal representative said the defendant's partner was willing to put up a bail surety and was willing "to report him" should he breach bail.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he understood the defendant "denies involvement in the offences".

The judge said given the number of allegations regarding ATM thefts it appeared to be a "complex investigation".

He said the charge faced by the defendant was "serious" and said there were phone reports and DNA evidence connecting the defendant to a vehicle.

The judge refused bail and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear back at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link on January 9.