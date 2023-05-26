Belfast man jailed after kicking partner unconscious and punching her teenage daughter

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the woman and her children were targeted on January 30 this year after they had been out for a meal

A Belfast man who knocked his ex-partner unconscious and punched her teenage daughter in the face has been jailed for eight months.

Prosecutors said he kicked the woman after shoving another of her children across the room during a drink-fuelled attack at his home.

The 47-year-old defendant also trailed her down a flight of stairs in a separate outburst of violence.

He is not being named to protect the identities of the younger victims.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the woman and her children were targeted on January 30 this year after they had been out for a meal.

The man started drinking and became agitated when they went back to his property, pushing the boy when he asked him to stop shouting.

“The 16-year-old daughter tried to calm him down but she was punched to the face,” a Crown lawyer said.

The defendant then turned on their mother when she intervened.

“As she tried to leave he kicked her to the face, causing her to lose consciousness,” the prosecutor added.

She sustained facial swelling and bruising in the assault.

He also attacked the woman during a previous argument on December 28 last year.

“The defendant pulled her down the stairs and punched her on the nose, causing it to bleed,” the lawyer submitted.

“There was a further allegation that he pulled a necklace from her neck, causing it to break.”

The man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, three counts of common assault, and breach of a non-molestation order.

A defence solicitor told the court his client is genuinely sorry for what happened and “bitterly regrets” that the relationship has now ended.

“He understands that he is now identified as a domestic violence perpetrator and no doubt will be monitored very closely when released,” the solicitor submitted.

Sentencing the man to eight months imprisonment, District Judge George Conner also imposed a two-year restraining order against any further harassment of his ex-partner.

Based on time already served in custody on remand, the defendant is expected to be released within days.