Belfast man jailed after smashing glass over woman’s head and kicking PSNI officer

A Belfast man who smashed a glass over a woman’s head and kicked a PSNI officer in the groin has been jailed for five months.

Blair Rainey also lashed out at a second policeman during an attack at his home in the south of the city.

The 27-year-old defendant admitted assaulting both constables, common assault, breaching a restraining order and possessing Class B and C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became violent after the woman, with whom he had an on-off relationship, made a distressed 999 call on December 16 last year.

When police arrived at the address on Olympia Street Rainey swung at one officer, striking him on the shoulder, and struggled with a number of his colleagues.

A Crown lawyer said he had also pushed the woman against a wall and smashed a glass off her head.

Quantities of cannabis and Lyrica drugs were located at the property.

Rainey was arrested but remained aggressive while in police custody, according to the prosecution.

The lawyer added: “He then kicked a constable in the groin.”

Defence counsel accepted there were no excuses for her client’s behaviour, but stressed his guilty pleas to the charges.

Imposing five months' custody, District Judge Steven Keown also ordered Rainey to pay £200 compensation to the woman and a further £150 to both police officers.