Belfast man jailed for attack which left woman needing stitches

A man who pulled clumps of hair out of a woman's scalp and ran at police with a knife has been jailed for eight months.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard 46-year-old Jason Faulkner inflicted injuries which left the victim needing staples in her head.

Faulkner, of Newcastle Street in the east of the city, admitted charges of wounding, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and assault on police.

He committed the offences on July 27 this year after spending the night drinking with the woman at his home.

At the time Faulkner was subject to bail terms which prohibited contact with her.

When he sobered up in the morning he realised that he was in breach of those conditions, but according to the facts of the case she declined to leave.

A struggle developed which led to the woman hitting her head on a door handle.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd disclosed: "The injured party needed five staples to the back of her head and had bald patches where the hair had been pulled out."

The prosecutor added: "When police arrived he ran at an officer with a large kitchen knife."

Defence counsel Bobbie-Leigh Herdman described it as a "very unsavoury" incident.

She stressed Faulkner's remorse for how he behaved under the influence of alcohol.

Referring to the confrontation with police, Ms Herdman said: "There was banging at the door which he thought, in his drunken state, were criminal elements in his community, and armed himself against what he thought were those individuals.

"When he recognised they were police he immediately cooperated and dropped the knife."

Passing sentence, District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a total of eight months custody to cover all of the offences.