Belfast man jailed for crossbow attack over drink-and-drug debt

A west Belfast man who shot his friend in the leg with a crossbow over a debt was handed a seven-and-a-half-year sentence today.

Newry Crown Court heard that, in a dispute over a £200-300 drink-and-drug binge debt, James Gillen (49) ordered his friend Aodhan McLarnon to lie down on the ground but, when he refused, he shot him in the right upper thigh with a crossbow bolt.

It was Gillen himself who phoned the police at 4am on December 29, 2020, to tell them he had shot Mr McLarnon in the groin, erroneously claiming he had done it because his victim had come to his home to “do him harm” and that he had been informed McLarnon had been paid £1,000 to do so.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the heavily bleeding victim in a street nearby and, although he told officers he hurt his leg climbing over a fence, he admitted the truth and was taken to hospital, where doctors sealed the 11cm wound with 16 stitches.

Gillen, from Lagmore Avenue, was arrested and confessed: “I shot him in the balls, no problem. He wouldn’t get on the ground so I could kneecap him. There you go, I’ve claimed it… Try to f****** do my family in, f****** 2p gangster.”

When officers arrested Gillen, they discovered an axe and a machete in a bag behind the door, while he had a small silver knuckle-duster in his pocket.

It was that axe, the court heard, that Gillen used to smash every window in his victim’s Skoda car parked outside his house and to gouge the panels and paintwork.

Judge Peter Irvine KC said that while Gillen “has a considerable record for violence… the prosecution do not make the case that this was a punishment attack, nor that it was carried out on behalf of a paramilitary organisation”.

Instead, it seemed that Gillen had lent his victim £200-300 for a drink-and-drug binge over Christmas and, when he couldn’t repay the money, the victim offered to give Gillen his crossbow in part payment before he was shot.

During police interviews Gillen accepted “there was no threat made to him by Mr McLarnon of any kind. There was no physical threat to him and no verbal threat to him. There was no discussion. There was no fight.”

Gillen later entered guilty pleas to wounding with intent to cause GBH, causing criminal damage to the victim’s car and possessing the knuckle-duster.

Jailing Gillen, Judge Irvine said that while he was due credit for admitting his guilt, the offences were aggravated because of his considerable record, the premeditated nature of the attack and that he had “brought a crossbow onto the street with the direct intention” of wounding Mr McLarnon.

Imposing seven years for the attack and an extra six months for the possession of a knuckle-duster, the judge ordered that half the sentence be served in jail and half on licence.