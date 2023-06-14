Belfast man jailed for kicking PSNI officer in the face

A Belfast man has been jailed for kicking a PSNI officer in the face amid alleged attempts to throw his partner down a flight of stairs.

Lewis Goodall left the policeman with a suspected broken nose during the confrontation at a house in the city.

The 24-year-old, who is already in prison for offences of burglary and handling stolen goods, was ordered to serve a further three months behind bars.

Goodall, of Glenfarne Street, was convicted of assault on police, common assault, criminal damage and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard his partner informed police on April 11 this year that she did not want him staying at her home any longer due to alcohol issues.

When officers arrived at the house Goodall shouted abuse from a first floor window and then grabbed the woman as they tried to gain entry to confront him.

“He was observed pushing her and she stated that she thought he was trying to throw her down the stairs,” a prosecution lawyer said.

“As the first officer climbed towards them he was kicked in the face, suffering a suspected broken nose.”

Goodwall was arrested and taken to a PSNI car, but then began to kick and thrash about inside the vehicle.

He spat on another constable who tried to stop the outburst.

During interviews he claimed to have no memory of the incident because he had been drinking.

With no confirmation that Goodall actually broke the officer’s nose, a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was withdrawn.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey told the court his client suffers from autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

He also disclosed that Goodall received a nine-month sentence last week after breaching a previously imposed probation order.

Imposing three months' custody for the new offences, District Judge Anne Marshall confirmed that it is to be served consecutive to his current term.

She added: “It would have been much higher… but for the totality principle.”