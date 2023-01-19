Belfast man jailed for raping Tinder date loses appeal against conviction

A Belfast man jailed for raping a woman he met via online dating app Tinder has lost a legal battle to have his conviction overturned.

Thomas Markey, 33, is serving a seven year sentence for attacking the victim as she slept at her home in Co Down in September 2020.

Defence lawyers told judges at the Court of Appeal today that his search history of a pornographic website had been wrongly disclosed to the jury.

Dismissing the challenge, however, Lord Justice Treacy said: “The unanimous decision of the court is that we are satisfied as to the safety of the conviction.”

Markey, from Torrens Avenue, was found guilty of raping the woman following a trial last year.

A previous court heard the pair had met on Tinder and agreed to book an overnight stay at a hotel in Belfast.

Two days before that planned arrangement Markey travelled to her home for drinks.

He originally intended to take a train home, but they agreed that he would stay over.

The woman fell asleep and woke in the early hours of the morning to find Markey raping her, according to the prosecution.

Following the assault he left the house in a taxi before she ran to a neighbour's house in a distressed state and called police.

Despite Markey maintaining that all sexual activity between the pair was consensual, a jury unanimously found him guilty of rape.

Ordering him to serve three and a half years in prison and a further three and a half years on supervised licence, the trial judge said he had abused the trust of a victim entitled to feel safe while she slept in her own bed.

Markey was also placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period and was made the subject of a 10-year sexual offences prevention order.

His appeal centred on the admissibility of evidence related to unspecified web browsing of a porn site, said to have been carried out within minutes of arranging a meeting with the victim.

Counsel for Markey, Terence McDonald KC, contended this was potentially prejudicial to his defence.

He submitted: “There was no agreement that pornographic material should be part of this case.”

But Terence Mooney KC, prosecuting, argued that it demonstrated Markey’s state of mind at the time.

“His whole motivation was to have sexual intercourse with this lady,” Mr Mooney insisted.

Following submissions Lord Justice Treacy, sitting with Lord Justice Horney and Mr Justice McFarland, rejected the appeal against conviction.

He added: “We will provide written reasons in due course.”