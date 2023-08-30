Belfast man jailed for sexually abusing then 12-year-old niece

A 54-year old man was sent to jail today (Wednesday) after being convicted by a jury of sexually abusing his niece.

Imposing a two-year sentence upon the north Belfast man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his niece, Judge Donna McColgan KC said that despite the jury's verdict, he still maintains his innocence.

He stood trial at Belfast Crown Court in June of this year on two charges of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency with or towards a child and was found 'guilty' of all three offences.

The charges date back to June 17, 2006 when he was aged 36 and was babysitting his 12-year old niece and other young family members.

On the evening in question, the defendant and his niece were sitting on the sofa in his living room when he indecently assaulted her twice whilst the other children were present.

Later that evening when the 12-year old was lying in bed, her uncle came into the room, got in beside her, lifted her hand and placed it over his genitals.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence from the victim who said that no words were spoken during this second incident.

She recalled how she kept her eyes closed, pretended to be asleep and turned away from her uncle who touched her before leaving the room.

When she disclosed what happened years later, her uncle was arrested and denied her allegations - a stance he continues to maintain.

Outlining the aggravating factors, Judge McColgan spoke of the breach of trust and the impact the offending has had upon the victim.

The Judge said she had read a five-page statement written by her in which she stated: "The whole world changed for me that night. My childhood ended."

The victim also outlined the reasons why she didn't immediately confide in anyone and how the family has become "fractured" by what happened.

As she imposed the two-year sentence, Judge McColgan acknowledged the offences occurred 17 years ago and there has been no further offending since.

Before he was led from the dock and into custody by prison staff, the abuser was told he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the next ten years.