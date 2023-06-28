Belfast man jailed for sexually assaulting unconscious woman

A man trafficked into Northern Ireland by an organised crime group was jailed today for nine months after sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Vytas Jarsovas (49), of Dream Apartments, Donegall Quay, Belfast, pleaded guilty to the charges of sexual assault, committing an act of outraging public decency and possessing class B drugs.

Belfast Crown Court heard that in the early hours of Saturday, April 29, 2022, CCTV operators observed Jarsovas on the Lagan Weir in Belfast sexually assaulting the female victim.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell said police arrived on the scene and observed a female lying face down on the ground and partially undressed from the waist down.

He told Judge Paul Ramsey KC that police tried to awaken the woman but she was “unconscious through her intoxication”.

Police reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident, which showed Jarsovas sexually assaulting the unconscious victim and rifling through her belongings.

The footage also showed the defendant committing an act of outraging public decency.

During interviews with police, the defendant claimed he and the victim knew each other, but this was rejected by the prosecution.

“The victim knew nothing about the sexual assault at the time. It must have been disturbing for her to find out about this afterwards, but I will put it no higher than that,” said Mr Russell.

“She was on a night out and got separated from her friends.”

Defence counsel Luke Curran said Jarsovas accepted that his victim was vulnerable through her intoxication and that Jarsovas had no previous convictions of a sexual nature.

He told the court the defendant was brought up in an orphanage in Lithuania and came to Northern Ireland after answering a job advert.

“However, there was no job and he was the victim of human trafficking by an organised crime group, who then got him addicted to heroin.

“His trafficking in Northern Ireland by this organised crime group has been confirmed by papers supplied by the Home Office.”

Jailing Jarovas, Judge Ramsey said the defendant will spend a further nine months on supervised licence on his release from prison.

The defendant will be on the sex offenders register for ten years and was also made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.