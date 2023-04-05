Belfast man jailed for stealing designer jeans in department store raid to pay drug debts

A Belfast man who stole high-value designer clothes in a raid on a city centre department store has been jailed for six months.

Joseph McClenaghan stole five pairs of Hugo Boss jeans worth £845 from House of Fraser at Victoria Square to pay off his drug debts, a judge was told.

The 46-year-old, who had been barred from the shopping complex, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard McClenaghan, from Stanfield Row in the city, targeted the store on December 1 last year.

He removed a bag from inside his jacket and filled it with the pairs of jeans before fleeing.

When police arrested McClenaghan at his home a short time later he initially claimed that he was sick that day.

“He had been issued with a banning notice from the entirety of Victoria Square,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court his client had developed a serious cannabis habit after breaking up with his partner.

“He got into debt and this offence was committed in a very unsophisticated way to pay off that debt,” the barrister said.

District Judge Steven Keown was also told the jeans were never recovered.

Jailing McClenaghan, he confirmed: “The appropriate sentence is six months custody.”