Belfast man jailed for string of burglaries at Titanic Quarter apartment complex

A convicted thief was jailed today for 14 months for a spate of burglaries on an apartment complex in Belfast.

Richard Alexander McAleese (31), of Rosebery Road in east Belfast, previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the burglaries took place over a ten-week period between May 31 and August 6, 2022, at The Arc Apartments on Queen’s Road in the Belfast Harbour estate.

Prosecution barrister James Johnston said there was a “protracted investigation” by Belfast Harbour Police into the burglaries involving extensive time spent by officers reviewing CCTV footage from the complex.

He told the court that McAleese used various methods to gain entry to the complex: the use of a key fob; walking into an underground car park before the gates closed; or by the use of force.

Mr Johnston said McAleese proceeded to the postal rooms within the complex and stole parcels delivered by post or couriers.

Only three stolen parcels were recovered, with a total value of £140, and the most expensive item stolen was a £850 bicycle.

“No apartment was entered and no person had their residential area breached, but he has trespassed into the building in which those apartments are situated,” said Mr Johnston.

“It is the frequency in the way these offences were happening. Whether he is described as a professional burglary is up for debate, but he most certainly is a career burglar, which could be described as professional as well.

“One doesn’t have to have all the accoutrements of a character from a Pink Panther film to carry out these burglaries.

“But we say he is a career burglar. He was doing this over a ten-week period and he had no shame in coming back to do it at the same place again using different methodologies.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill described the burglaries as “unsophisticated” and said McAleese lived just two miles from where the break-ins occurred and had “made no effort to hide his face”.

“I am an amateur criminologist, but it seems that, replete with CCTV viewings and recordings, it was inevitable that he would be apprehended.

“I don’t think it is sophisticated for a person to commit the same crime in the same place repeatedly.”

Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth said McAleese admitted in a pre-sentence report that his motivation for the burglaries was to feed his 20-year drugs habit.

She said a “stark fact” from the report was that McAleese did not attend primary or secondary school during his “difficult upbringing”.

Outlining the aggravating features, the judge said McAleese had 15 previous burglary convictions along with other dishonesty offences.

“These were repeated and persistent burglaries at the same residential blocks. And you have previously served very substantial sentences for burglary and they have not deterred you.”

Judge Smyth said that, after serving 14 months in custody, McAleese would spend a further 18 months on supervised licence to deal with his addiction issues and his criminal offending.

Urging McAleese to comply with his licence requirements, the Belfast Recorder warned him that if he failed to do so he would likely be recalled to prison to serve out the entire period in custody.

“You should consider this as a last opportunity to deal with the issues which have been with you from your childhood,” added Judge Smyth.