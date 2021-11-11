Belfast man jailed for threatening to bite police officer’s nose off

39-year-old pleads guilty to assault on police and disorderly behaviour in the city centre.

A Belfast man has been jailed for lunging at a police officer and threatening to bite his nose off.

Alan Patton received a four-month sentence for a foul-mouthed outburst where he also declared an intention to inflict further injuries with a head-butt.

The 39-year-old, of Ravenhill Reach Court, pleaded guilty to assault on police and disorderly behaviour in the city centre.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Patton became aggressive towards another member of the public at Writer's Square on July 18 this year.

He moved away from the area, but when police located him in nearby Church Street he called them "black b*******".

Patton's menacing behaviour continued after he was arrested and put into a PSNI car.

"In the rear of the vehicle he made numerous attempts to lunge at a police officer, saying 'I'm going to smash your noses to pieces with a head-butt," a prosecution lawyer said.

Patton then stated: "I will bite your f****** nose off, you c***."

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty accepted her client "reacted very poorly" during the encounter.

"He has a long-standing and chronic alcohol addiction," she added.

Based on Patton's admissions, District Judge Steven Keown imposed a total sentence of four months custody.