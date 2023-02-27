Belfast man jailed over ‘ham-fisted’ petrol bomb attack

A 42 year old man has been handed a 10-month sentence after he admitted throwing a petrol bomb at a property in Belfast.

Paul Martin Magennis appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was sentenced for three offences committed on September 18, 2021.

On that day, he drank around 10 pints of beer before arriving at his friend's Harper Street home.

Two men were in the property and after a short time, a row broke out and Magennis was asked to leave.

Magennis then swung a punch at the male occupant, a fight broke out and Magennis was escorted from the house. During this violent altercation, the male occupant was bitten on the thumb by Magennis.

After Magennis left the property, the occupant heard one of his windows breaking. He then looked outside and saw Magennis trying to light a petrol bomb.

A bottle filled with flammable liquid was then thrown at the house which Judge Paul Ramsey KC branded as "ham-fisted" but with no sectarian element.

After the bottle was thrown at the house, the male occupant then saw a neighbour removing Magennis from the scene.

The defendant, from Montrose Street in Belfast, was later arrested and made no reply when cautioned.

He has since pleaded guilty to throwing a petrol bomb, assaulting the male occupant and occasioning him actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to a window.

Defence submissions made by barrister Sean Devine indicated the incident has been a "source of deep embarrassment" for Magennis.

Revealing his client is now seeking help for his problems with alcohol, Mr Devine said: "This is his first foray into the Crown Court and it will be his last."

As he sentenced Magennis, Judge Ramsey addressed the joiner and said: "It's clear this was an incident that blew up out of a drunken row between you and this man who you had previously been friends with.

"There is no history of other incidents of violence before or since."

In addition to the 10-month sentence, Judge Ramsey also imposed a two-year restraining order banning Magennis from contacting the male occupant as well as issuing a £500 compensation order.