Belfast man jailed over ‘humiliating’ assault on his partner following drink and drug binge

The sentence, totalling three years and three months, handed out at Belfast Crown Court will be divided equally between custody and licence. (Pic: Peter Morrison)

A 38 year old Belfast man who carried out a “gratuitous and humiliating” assault on his partner following a drink and drug binge has been jailed.

Michael McMullan was due to be sentenced for the July 2021 attack on his partner last month.

However, the case had to be adjourned when he failed to return to custody after being granted compassionate bail.

He was deemed as being ‘at large’ for a period in December before being returned to HMP Maghaberry.

McMullan attended Belfast Crown Court today via a videolink with the prison and was handed a sentence totalling three years and three months.

The Short Strand man was told by Judge Donna McColgan KC that the sentence will be divided equally between custody and licence.

He admitted six offences arising from an incident in the city on July 13, 2021.

The court heard that McMullan and his partner — who had been in a relationship for around seven months and who both had serious addiction issues — had been drinking and taking drugs together in a flat on July 12 and into the morning of the 13th.

The couple argued throughout that period and at one point, McMullan assaulted the woman by punching and kicking her several times.

At around 9am on July 13 she managed to escape from the flat and into a communal hallway, when she was again attacked by McMullan.

A neighbour contacted the PSNI and when officers arrived, McMullan was arrested and as he was being taken away by officers he shouted: “You are f****** dead” to his partner.

He resisted arrest and assaulted a constable as well as urinating in a police cell.

During interview, he denied the offences but later pleaded guilty to six charges including assaulting his partner causing her actual bodily harm and threatening to kill her.

Judge McColgan said she had considered the aggravating factors put forward by the Crown which included the “gratuitous and humiliating” way the injured party was dragged around by her hair in the hallway by McMullan.

The judge said she had also considered defence submissions made by barrister Sean O’Hare which set out McMullan’s long-standing drug addiction and his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

It was this addiction, Mr O’Hare revealed, that led McMullan to fail to return to custody after being granted compassionate bail last month.

McMullan’s defence added he has acknowledged his actions towards his partner were unacceptable but occurred at a time when he was experiencing a chaotic lifestyle.

As she jailed McMullan, Judge McColgan imposed a three-year sentence for the offences against his partner with a further three months added for the offences against the PSNI.