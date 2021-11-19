Belfast man Jordan Kennedy sentenced to life for murder of his mother Emma Jane McParland in Ormeau Road flat

A life sentence has been imposed on a Belfast man who admitted murdering his mother.

Jordan Kennedy appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a charge of murdering his 39-year old mother last April.

The 23-year old, from Haywood Avenue in the south of the city, was told to stand by a court clerk and when a charge of murdering Emma Jane McParland on April 22, 2020 was put to him, he replied "guilty”.

Although no details surrounding Ms McParland's death were mentioned in court during the hearing, a previous court was told she sustained fatal stab wounds in her flat off the Ormeau Road.

Following Kennedy's guilty plea, barristers for both the Crown and defence said they would provide written submissions ahead of sentencing to set a minimum term.

These submissions will include medical reports on Kennedy and victim impact statements from Ms McParland's family.

Mr Justice O'Hara said he would hear the plea on February 4 next year.

The judge then addressed the defendant and said: "Mr Kennedy, you have pleaded guilty to the murder of your mother Emma Jane McParland on the April 22 2020.

"In law, the sentence which I have to impose on you for murder is a sentence of life imprisonment - and I impose that sentence now.

"There will be a hearing on February 4 and the purpose of that hearing is for me to hear a plea of mitigation on your behalf and to consider any other relevant matters which are brought to my attention, so that I can impose on you the minimum period of time which you have to serve in prison before you become eligible to be considered for release.

"That will be the next stage in the process, with the hearing on February 4, and I will give a decision at some point soon after that.

"Your life sentence which you must serve and which I must impose on you for the murder on the April 22 2020 is imposed now."

When Mr Justice O'Hara asked Kennedy "is that understood?", he replied "yes" and was then remanded back into custody.