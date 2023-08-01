Belfast man locked ex in his home and hit her on head with ornament, court told

A Belfast man allegedly imprisoned his ex-partner before striking her repeatedly to the head with a glass ornament.

Prosecutors claim Eamonn McManus locked the woman in his home and declared: “I have got you where I want you now.”

The 42-year-old defendant is also accused of throttling her as part of the same attack.

McManus, of Short Strand in the city, was granted bail but banned from the area where she lives.

He denies charges of false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

Read more Man accused of killing friend during Belfast confrontation to remain in custody

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that he launched an assault when the woman arrived at his address on November 29 last year.

“He locked the door behind her and stated ‘I have got you where I want you now’,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

McManus was said to have dragged her into one of the rooms, lifted a glass ornament and struck her several times on the head.

As the woman shouted for help she was grabbed around the neck and struggled to breathe, it was alleged.

She eventually left the property after a neighbour heard her screaming and banging the walls.

A previous hearing heard McManus claims he acted in self-defence when she came at him with a knife.

Defence counsel Richard McConkey argued today that his client could be released from custody under strict conditions to ensure no contact with the complainant.

Granting bail under those terms, District Judge Austin Kennedy stated: “He is excluded from the Newtownabbey area.”