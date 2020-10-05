Belfast man made 20 nuisance 999 calls in one day, court told

A Belfast man who allegedly made 20 nuisance phone calls for ambulances in a 24-hour period "doesn't stop", a court heard today.

Peter O'Toole is accused of diverting under-pressure paramedics within weeks of being released from jail for similar offences.

Refusing to release the 55-year-old on bail, District Judge Peter Magill warned his alleged actions were tying up essential services.

"If I let him out he (could) do this again - he doesn't stop," Mr Magill said.

"It would be entirely possible that someone in dire need of medical attention would fail to get it, or fail to get it as quickly as they otherwise would."

O'Toole, of Dunluce Avenue, is charged with persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network, and obstructing or hindering ambulance services from responding to emergency circumstances.

He allegedly committed the offences between October 2 and 3.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard a total of 20 999 calls for ambulances were made.

Police said crews attended O'Toole's home but he then refused to go to hospital.

Paramedics may have been left unable to deal with other patients in emergency situations, it was claimed.

Defence barrister Danielle McMahon confirmed her client had been released from prison last month for the same behaviour.

She told the court her client's actions were fuelled by alcohol and the early death of his brother due to heart problems.

"It's a vicious cycle; he has very bad anxiety, he drinks and then he thinks he's going to suffer the same fate as his brother," counsel said.

"Because he lives alone he thinks nobody will be able to find him."

However, Mr Magill rejected a suggestion that O'Toole could be released on condition that he is banned from using the phone.

The judge ruled: "Particularly at this time, when our services are so badly stretched, I must refuse bail."

O'Toole was remanded in custody, to appear again in four weeks time.